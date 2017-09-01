Zara Model Says 'Old and Ugly' in Marketing Campaign for Timeless Collection
Zara is trying to appeal to older women with their new 'Timeless' collection. Unfortunately one of their marketing videos features a model using the words old and ugly in the same sentence. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) has more.
KHOU 8:16 AM. CDT September 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Thursday night forecast
-
Ariel view of Harvey flooding in Sienna Plantation
-
Bear Creek homes, vehicles still submerged in water
-
Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen
-
Houston business man turns furniture stores into shelters
-
Houstonians coming together in time of need
-
Both reservoirs peaked, flooding will remain at same level
-
Roads beginning to open across Houston area
-
Keeping an eye on Arkema plant
More Stories
-
Before/after Hurricane Harvey imagesAug 31, 2017, 3:55 p.m.
-
LIVE VIDEO: Harvey's aftermath | Live coverageMar. 1, 2016, 8:29 a.m.
-
Water restriction announced for Katy neighborhood…Sep. 1, 2017, 7:31 a.m.