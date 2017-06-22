This HGTV 'Fixer Upper' House Can be Yours for $1 Million

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Houston forecast & Tropical Storm Cindy update from KHOU 11 News
-
Houston forecast & Tropical Storm Cindy update from KHOU 11 News
-
Fatal multi-vehicle accident involving METRO train
-
F-16 crashes, catches fire at Ellington Field
-
16 people from Houston area arrested in rental car fraud operation
-
Latest on Tropical Storm Cindy - 3 a.m.
-
Latest on Tropical Storm Cindy - 2:30 a.m.
-
St. Louis area boy dies in Tropical Storm Cindy
-
HPD officer recovering after rollover accident
More Stories
-
Cindy weakens to depression status after landfallJun 19, 2017, 7:11 a.m.
-
Missing elderly man found dead near burned truck on…Jun 22, 2017, 8:48 a.m.
-
Man charged with rape in attack on 88-year-old womanJun 22, 2017, 9:06 a.m.