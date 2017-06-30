This City Is The Most Expensive In The World For Americans

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Innocent man opens up about hell behind bars
-
Two SAPD officers shot, one in 'grave grave' condition after shooting leaves suspect dead
-
Walgreens employees, customers robbed in Spring area
-
Murder warrant issued for man wanted in connection with League City shooting
-
Woman accused of bribing, threatening judges
-
Ambulance crew helps elderly woman mow lawn
-
Temporary travel ban to the U.S. now in effect
-
Car slams into Fort Bend Fire Station
-
10 TB cases linked to Bush High School
-
Grand jury declines to indict HPD officers involved in 2016 shooting
More Stories
-
SAPD officer Miguel Moreno passes away due to…Jun 30, 2017, 11:43 a.m.
-
Mugshots: 16 men charged with prostitution in Spring areaJun 30, 2017, 11:08 a.m.
-
Gunmen rob customers, workers at Walgreens in SpringJun 30, 2017, 4:50 a.m.