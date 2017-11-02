The Rock Gives Us Another Reason To Love Him as He Plays #DwantaClaus

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
Astros crush Dodgers 5-1 to win first World SeriesNov. 1, 2017, 11:21 p.m.
-
Worth shouting about: George Springer wins World Series MVPNov. 2, 2017, 12:53 a.m.
-
WATCH: Correa proposes to girlfriend after World Series winNov. 1, 2017, 11:58 p.m.