Police Puppy Recruits Pose in Adorable Photo Shoot

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Victim: Ex caught on camera trashing car
-
Teen thief pickets for forgiveness
-
Police seek suspects in death of 10-month-old boy
-
HPD releases video of fatal hit-and-run on Broadway
-
Employees say surprising things are stolen from restaurants
-
UVA student released from North Korea in a coma
-
New details on Heights woman who vanished
-
VERIFY: Does Texas offer free roadside assistance?
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Texas is deregulating eyebrow threading
More Stories
-
HPD: Driver shot dead, suspected shooter on the run…Jun 16, 2017, 4:49 a.m.
-
Wrong-way crash on Fred Hartman Bridge critically…Jun 16, 2017, 4:35 a.m.
-
HPD: Mom will be charged after boy ejected from crashJun 16, 2017, 4:53 a.m.