People Who Talk in Their Sleep Swear A Lot, Do It with Proper Grammar
Apparently, people can get pretty testy when they're chatting during the wee hours of the night. But the good news? They're usually grammatically correct while doing it. Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
KHOU 4:23 PM. CDT October 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
Boy Scouts expands programs to welcome girlsOct 11, 2017, 12:09 p.m.
-
Flood debris dump site in west Harris Co. concerns neighborsOct 11, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
-
Chase suspect tackled, arrested in southwest HoustonOct 11, 2017, 4:46 a.m.