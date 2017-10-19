Of Course Beyonce Just Carries a Roll of Cash for a Purse

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
Mother, child struck by vehicle in Sienna PlantationOct 19, 2017, 8:14 a.m.
-
HPD: Driver dies after being shot, crashing into houseOct 19, 2017, 4:52 a.m.
-
HPD: Man shot, killed in home invasion in N. HoustonOct 19, 2017, 7:03 a.m.