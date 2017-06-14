Minor League Team To Hand Out 'You Might Be The Father's Day' Pregnancy Tests
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Minor League Baseball team will be giving away hundreds of pregnancy tests to attendants for a promotion they are calling 'You Might Be The Father's Day.' Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
KHOU 9:19 AM. CDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KHOU 11 Breaking News
-
Court records show Terry Thompson had problems controlling anger, temper
-
Thompsons make first court appearance on murder charges
-
Tenn shot in NW Harris County
-
Robbery and shooting near Bellaire
-
Deputies search for and return stolen property
-
HCSO recovers meth disguised as candy
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Family asks for help after skunk attack
-
VERIFY: Is a 1943 penny worth $5,000 or more?
More Stories
-
Congressman, officers wounded in shooting at…Jun 14, 2017, 7:02 a.m.
-
'I was doing what I could to not get killed:' Scene…Jun 14, 2017, 8:31 a.m.
-
Senator describes chaos, terror during shootingJun 14, 2017, 9:16 a.m.