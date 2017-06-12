Michael Jordan's Old Sneakers Break Auction Record

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Local high school coach killed, wife injured in wrong-way crash
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Thieves steal five AC units from SE Houston church
-
Mom fighting for her life after deadly crash
-
Monday morning forecast
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Autopsy reveals how missing massage therapist was killed; suspect's bail increased
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Family of beating victim demands answers
-
Funeral mass held for John Hernandez
More Stories
-
4 kids shot at apartment complex in N. Harris CountyJun 12, 2017, 4:38 a.m.
-
High school coach killed, wife critically injured in…Jun 11, 2017, 9:55 a.m.
-
'It's changed my life': NW Houston pizza shop owner…Jun 11, 2017, 5:15 p.m.