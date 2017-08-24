Kids Learn More About Life From Stories With Human Characters Than Animals

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Tracking Harvey: Hurricane Watch issued for Texas coast- 10 p.m.
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Houston weather forecast & Tropical Storm Harvey update - 5:40 a.m. update
-
Houston weather forecast & Tropical Storm Harvey update - 4:50 a.m.
-
9 kids removed from Spring home, parents accused of child endangerment
-
Houston forecast for Wednesday night
-
Fatality reported after large vehicle fire on I-10 East
-
Powerball jackpot ticket sold in Massachusetts; million dollar ticket sold in Spring, TX
-
State Department issues new travel warning for Mexico over violence, crime threat
More Stories
-
Track Harvey in the Gulf: Hurricane, tropical storm…Aug 22, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
-
Houston Forecast: Rainy weekend, flooding possibleMar. 1, 2016, 8:29 a.m.
-
Gov. Abbott declares State of Disaster for 30 Texas…Aug 23, 2017, 4:11 p.m.