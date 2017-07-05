Here's Why One City is Trying To Crack Down On Those Annoying Beach Tents
It's all fun in the sun until someone pops their beach tent up in front of you, blocking your ocean view.Well, one city in Delaware is cracking down on the popular summertime beach shelter. Buzz60's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KHOU 4:13 PM. CDT July 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Firefighter facing charges after crashing truck into La Porte home
-
Officers responding to call take ride on Slip N Slide
-
Ballroom dancers remember murder victim
-
New 'Katy Asian Town' in the works
-
Techy gorilla brings awareness to species
-
Firefighter resigns after crashing into child's bedroom
-
Fargo store bans kids under 7
-
HPD: Family disturbance leads to fatal shooting in SW Houston
-
Fort Bend deputies find missing man by helicopter
-
NYPD officer killed in ambush during July 4th celebrations
More Stories
-
Firefighter to resign after crashing into child's bedroomJul. 5, 2017, 4:57 a.m.
-
Father drowns, child airlifted after kayaking near…Jul. 5, 2017, 4:40 a.m.
-
29-year-old Baytown man found dead in Comal River,…Jul. 5, 2017, 11:27 a.m.