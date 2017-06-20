Here's How Much Money Teenagers Cost Their Parents in Food During Summer Break
With summer now in full swing, and hungry teenagers home from school, it's important that parents realize just how much money they're about to shell out on food. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KHOU 12:54 PM. CDT June 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Houston & Gulf weather forecast update
-
Houston & Gulf weather forecast update
-
Houston & Gulf weather forecast update
-
Puppies tossed from moving pickup
-
Galveston PD: 13-year-old dies after police chase, crash
-
Man shot dead in possible drive-by shooting
-
Suspect arrested, accused of assault, attempted kidnapping in cemetery
-
Message in a bottle found after 36 years
-
Mom accused of stabbing 4-year-old daughter
-
VERIFY: Is coconut oil bad for you?
More Stories
-
Tropical Storm Cindy has formed; watch includes…Jun 19, 2017, 7:11 a.m.
-
Woman accused of stabbing daughter to death appears in courtJun 20, 2017, 12:33 p.m.
-
MCSO: Suspect arrested after assault, attempted…Jun 19, 2017, 10:05 a.m.