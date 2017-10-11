Doomsday Conspiracy Theorist Says World is Ending October 15th

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
HPD: Auto parts thief caught after lengthy chase in…Oct 11, 2017, 4:46 a.m.
-
Man struck, killed on Highway 249Oct 11, 2017, 4:57 a.m.
-
HCSO: Body found with gunshot wound along Eastex FreewayOct 11, 2017, 5:02 a.m.