Best and Worst States To Raise Kids

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KHOU 11 Breaking News
-
Court records show Terry Thompson had problems controlling anger, temper
-
Thompsons make first court appearance on murder charges
-
Tenn shot in NW Harris County
-
Rep. Steve Scalise shot
-
Robbery and shooting near Bellaire
-
Deputies search for and return stolen property
-
HCSO recovers meth disguised as candy
-
Judge sets conditions of bond for Thompsons
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
More Stories
-
Alexandria shooting: GOP's Steve Scalise among five woundedJun 14, 2017, 7:02 a.m.
-
WATCH LIVE: CBSN coverage of Alexandria shootingMay 23, 2017, 5:32 a.m.
-
Houston man wounded in Alexandria shootingJun 14, 2017, 9:56 a.m.