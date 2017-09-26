A University Professor is Rolling Out 'Welcome Mats' to Talk To Aliens

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Investigators grill Deputy Goforth's killer
-
Family denied, then approved by Red Cross after sending in rescue video
-
How did we get here? Wife of former NFL player recalls terrifying stop by officer
-
Rebounding from Harvey: Anonymous donor helps first responders in a big way
-
The Most Colorado Thing: Some weed for a scratch
-
NFL players respond to Pres. Trump's comments
-
White House stands by Trump's 'son of a b***' comment
-
Good Samaritans help after fiery crash
-
Red Cross help seems random in many neighborhoods
-
Harris County offers buyouts for 200 homes
More Stories
-
Wife of former Texans player recalls terrifying stop…Sep 26, 2017, 4:57 a.m.
-
Pat Tillman's widow: Don't politicize Pat in effort…Sep 26, 2017, 8:30 a.m.
-
5 Things to Know: Texas oil worker kidnapped…Sep 26, 2017, 9:47 a.m.