3,700 Year Old Babylonian Tablet Discovered by Real Indiana Jones is World's Oldest Trigonometric Table
A 3,700-year-old Babylonian clay tablet actually contains a more advanced form of trigonometry than what we already use. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) reports.
KHOU 3:00 PM. CDT August 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Houston weather forecast & Tropical Storm Harvey update - 10:10 a.m. update
-
Houston weather forecast & Tropical Storm Harvey update - 6:45 a.m. update
-
Harvey upgraded to a hurricane
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Stocking up on supplies for your family
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Harvey now a category 1 hurricane: What it means
-
Houston weather forecast & Tropical Storm Harvey update - 5:40 a.m. update
-
9 kids removed from Spring home, parents accused of child endangerment
-
New to Houston? What to know for Harvey
More Stories
-
Hurricane Harvey: What you need to knowAug 22, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
-
Mandatory, voluntary evacuations in some coastal…Aug 24, 2017, 2:51 p.m.
-
LIST: School closures & cancellations due to HarveyAug 24, 2017, 10:54 a.m.