Bush daughters Jenna and Barbara writing a memoir

WASHINGTON - JANUARY 19: Jenna Bush (L) gestures as she and her sister, Barbara Bush, daughters of U.S. President George W. Bush, look toward the crowd as they arrive at the Black Tie & Boots Ball on the eve of their father's inauguration January 19, 2005 in Washington, DC. President Bush will take his second oath of office January 20. (Photo by Matt Campbell-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2005 Getty Images)

Their dad has a best seller with his book of paintings, and now twins Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush are writing a joint memoir, Grand Central Publishing announced Wednesday.

Sisters First will be released on Oct. 24. The intriguing subtitle: Stories From Our Wild and Wonderful Life.

The Bush twins, 35, are daughters of a president (George W. Bush, whose Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors is a hit) and granddaughters of another president (George H.W. Bush). The girls’ college escapades made headlines while their father was in the White House.

In the announcement, the twins said: “We’ve always felt lucky that we had each other to walk side-by-side as sisters through the extraordinary circumstances of our ordinary lives. We are so excited to share the stories that mean the most to us — from the ones that made us laugh to those that shaped us the most — and we hope to make Sisters First an entertaining read that will also give readers a more nuanced look behind the headlines."

Jenna Bush Hager is a correspondent on NBC's Today show and the mother of two little girls.

Barbara Pierce Bush is the CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corps, an organization seeking to build the next generation of global health leaders.

Their mother, Laura Bush, is writing the foreword to Sisters First. Maybe Dad will do a portrait.

