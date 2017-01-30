Bryce Dallas Howard rocks $309 gown at SAG Awards

Actor Bryce Dallas Howard attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

Bryce Dallas Howard has done it again. Affordably.

The actress has made a habit of wearing affordable and off-the-rack dresses on award show red carpets. In December she wore a dreamy yellow Top Shop gown to the Critics Choice Awards, which sells for just $240. At the 2016 Golden Globes she wore a blue Jenny Packham gown that she bought herself at Neiman Marcus the week of the show. And at the SAG Awards Sunday, she did it again, sporting a red-sequined gown that costs just $309 at Dress the Population (see for yourself on their website here).

The star, who is nominated for the best actress in a limited series or TV movie SAG for her performance an episode of Netflix's Black Mirror, explained to USA TODAY last year that she loves online shopping.

"It’s far more relaxing, and there’s not as much pressure, because you can really be thoughtful about ordering things. And you can kind of look at your budget, calculate and take things out," she said.

In addition to being online, Dress the Population has an ethically-minded mission. The retailer chooses one dress a month and donates 50% of the proceeds to a charity. This month they're donating proceeds for this dress (not Howard's) to The Trevor Project.

See more looks from the SAG Awards red carpet below.

