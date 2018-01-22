Britain's Princess Eugenie to wed long-term boyfriend

Princess Eugenie of York (R) and Princess Beatrice of York (L) are seen in the Parade Ring as she attends Royal Ascot 2017 at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2017 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) (Photo: Chris Jackson, 2017 Getty Images)

LONDON — Another royal wedding is on the cards in Britain this year, after Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Eugenie will marry her long-term boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank.

The couple were introduced by friends during a ski break in Verbier, Switzerland, and have been dating for more than six years. They got engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month, the palace said.

Eugenie, 27, is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's son Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank,” the palace said in the statement Monday.

“The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course.”

The princess and Brooksbank had a long-distance relationship for several years after she moved to New York in 2013 to work for Paddle8, an online auction house.

Brooksbank, 31, manages the Mahiki nightclub in London, once frequented by Eugenie's cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The couple traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland during Prince Harry's 32nd birthday celebrations in 2016 to ask the queen to give them her blessing to get married, British media reported at the time.

It will be the second royal wedding of the year — Prince Harry and his fiancée, American actress Meghan Markle, will marry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

