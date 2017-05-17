Brad Pitt says he's 'not suicidal' during whirlwind 'War Machine' press tour

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 05: Executive producer Brad Pitt attends the premiere of Amazon Studios' "The Lost City Of Z" at ArcLight Hollywood on April 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Photo: Rich Fury, 2017 Getty Images)

Brad Pitt made the publicity rounds in a whirlwind tour of New York City Tuesday.

While promoting his new Netflix movie War Machine, out May 26, the recently single actor opened up about his split from Angelina Jolie, telling the Associated Press he's in a healthy place.

"I'm not suicidal or something," he said. "There's still much beauty in the world and a lot of love. And a lot of love to be given. It's all right. It's just life."

Pitt also poked fun at his zen reputation in an appearance on the Late Show, where he participated in a taped "Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars" segment with host Stephen Colbert.

Fight Club fans may have caught a reference in the sketch to the movie's iconic ending.

“Do you think anyone can ever truly know themselves?” Colbert asked.

“Doesn’t matter,” Pitt replied. “In the end, turns out we were all Edward Norton the whole time.”

After his Late Show taping, Pitt visited the New York War Machine screening, making an appearance on the red carpet.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Pitt poses with Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos at the "War Machine" screening in New York on Tuesday. (Photo: Jason Kempin, Getty Images for Netflix)

The media junket comes after a recent tell-all interview with GQ, in which Pitt told the magazine about quitting drinking and his custody issues with Jolie.

"I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called," he explained about the custody proceedings, citing the investigation that sparked last fall (no charges were filed). "And you know, after that, we've been able to work together to sort this out. We're both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, “No one wins in court — it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse.” And it seems to be true. You spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you're right and why they're wrong, and it's just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately, my partner in this agrees. It's just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart."

