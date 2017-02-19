Box office: 'Lego Batman' stays No. 1, conquers 'Great Wall'

Will Arnett attends "The Lego Batman Movie" New York Screening at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) (Photo: Dave Kotinsky, 2017 Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The Lego Batman Movie commanded the Presidents Day weekend box office, staying No. 1 for the second straight week, while the China-focused The Great Wall failed to show much muscle in North America.

According to studio estimates Sunday, Lego Batman topped the weekend with $34.2 million, sliding only 35% from the previous week. The animated movie will cross $100 million cumulatively on Monday.

Fifty Shades Darker pulled in $21 million in its second week, again slotting in behind Lego Batman.

The Great Wall, the most expensive film ever made in China, grossed $18.1 million. That's a poor result for a movie that cost $150 million to make. But Great Wall has already been a hit in China, where it made $171 million.

Final numbers are expected Tuesday.

