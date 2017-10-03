Bob Seger cancels tour because of 'urgent medical issue'

Bob Seger performs at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 43rd Annual induction and awards in 2014. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Photo: 2012 Getty Images)

Bob Seger announced Tuesday that he will have to postpone upcoming tour dates, including a concert later this month at the Woodlands Pavilion, because of a health issue. The “urgent medical issue” involves his vertebrae, according to a press release. No other details were released.

“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll,” Seger said in a statement. “It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.”

Seger and his Silver Bullet Band played the 13th sold out show of their 2017 Runaway Train Tour last Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Rescheduled dates will be announced when available. Tickets sold for concerts that are being rescheduled will be honored at the new dates.

