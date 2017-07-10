Blac Chyna granted restraining order against Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian in Atlanta in May 2016. (Photo: Prince Williams)

Blac Chyna has been granted a restraining order against her ex, Rob Kardashian, after going to court Monday morning to make her case.

Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner James E. Blancarte issued the order pending a hearing set for Aug. 8, according to the Associated Press. Blancarte did not detail what the restraining order restrictions would entail at the brief hearing Monday.

He said his primary concern was Kardashian and Chyna's infant daughter, Dream.

Chyna's attorney, Lisa Bloom, said she was was prompted to seek the order when Chyna, 29, hired her after Kardashian, 30, went on a social media tirade Wednesday, posting graphic nude photos of her.

Before going to court, Chyna and Bloom appeared on Good Morning America in a pre-recorded interview where they discussed their intentions and reasons for going to court.

"Here in California, it's a crime, it's a civil wrong," Bloom said about Kardashian's explicit posts. "It's also domestic abuse, which allows us to go in immediately and get domestic violence restraining orders to protect Chyna."

Chyna said it was "very hurtful" that none of the Kardashians reached out to her in the wake of the drama, disputing her ex-fiance's comments that she used their engagement solely for fame. "I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians," she said. "Nobody was out to make a baby out of spite."

Kardashian, did not appear in court, but his attorney, Robert Shapiro, was there. The lawyer said before he entered the courthouse that his client "regrets' what he did. Shapiro did not contest the restraining order.

