BJ Thomas returns to Stafford Centre in May

Fans were “Hooked on a Feeling” of enchantment on Feb. 20 when legendary singer B.J. Thomas performed at The Big Barn at Dosey Doe in The Woodlands. (Photo: Lisa Carter / KHOU.com)

STAFFORD, Texas -- Singer BJ Thomas is returning the Houston area, this time at the Stafford Centre in May.

The five-time GRAMMY Award winner, along with special guest Mary Sarah, a finalist on “The Voice,” is set to perform at 8 p.m. on May 4.

Thomas is known for hits such as “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, "I Just Can't Help Believing" and “Hooked on a Feeling.”

Richmond, Texas, native Mary Sarah’s debut album “Bridges” includes duets with some of country music’s biggest stars like Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard and the Oakridge Boys.

Tickets are available at the Stafford Centre box office at (281)-208-6900 or www.staffordcentre.com.

Photos: B.J. Thomas charms fans at Dosey Doe in The Woodlands

(© 2017 KHOU)