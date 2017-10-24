Billy Joel welcomes third daughter, Remy Anne

Billy Joel wears a jacket with the Star of David during the encore of his 43rd sold out show at Madison Square Garden on August 21. (Photo: Myrna M. Suarez, Getty Images)

The Piano Man is now a father of three.

Billy Joel, 68, announced the arrival of his third daughter, born Sunday, on Instagram Monday night. Remy Anne's mother is the singer's fourth wife, Alexis Roderick, 35. Their daughter, Della Rose, turned two in August.

According to the caption of the photo, in which the proud dad embraced a bundle wrapped in pale pink, Remy was born at 7:52 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz. Joel, joined by his daughter with Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel, was at Roderick's side during the delivery at New York University Hospital, the post said.

"Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled," the family shared in the caption.

News of Roderick's pregnancy broke in a Belfast Telegraph story published on Oct. 14.

Joel and Roderick tied the knot in 2015.

