Billy Joel welcomes third daughter, Remy Anne

The Piano Man is now a father of three.
Billy Joel, 68, announced the arrival of his third daughter, born Sunday, on Instagram Monday night. Remy Anne's mother is the singer's fourth wife, Alexis Roderick, 35. Their daughter, Della Rose, turned two in August.
Billy Joel and wife Alexis welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne, on Sunday, October 22nd. Remy Anne Joel entered the world at 7:52PM weighing 7lbs, 3 oz. Billy and Alexis are also parents to Della Rose, 2. Billy Joel and his 31-year-old daughter, singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, were both at Alexis’ side as she gave birth at New York University Hospital in New York. Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled. Photo by Myrna Suarez (@myrnasuarezphoto)
According to the caption of the photo, in which the proud dad embraced a bundle wrapped in pale pink, Remy was born at 7:52 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz. Joel, joined by his daughter with Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel, was at Roderick's side during the delivery at New York University Hospital, the post said.
"Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled," the family shared in the caption.
News of Roderick's pregnancy broke in a Belfast Telegraph story published on Oct. 14.
Joel and Roderick tied the knot in 2015.
