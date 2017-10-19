KHOU
Billy Joel is expecting his third child at age 68

Sara M Moniuszko, USA TODAY

Billy Joel is going to be a dad again!

The Piano Man singer, 68, is expecting another child with his fourth wife Alexis Roderick, his rep Claire Mercuri confirmed to USA TODAY. 

The couple already has a daughter together, Della Rose, 2. 

Joel also has a daughter, Alexa Ray, 31, with ex-wife Christie Brinkley. 

The Belfast Telegraph first reported the news, describing Roderick as "heavily pregnant."

Joel and Roderick have been married since 2015.

