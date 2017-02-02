Beyoncé's shatters record for most-liked Instagram, posts more maternity photos

Beyonce performs on stage during a Get Out The Vote concert in support of Hillary Clinton at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio on November 4, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images) (Photo: Duane Prokop, 2016 Getty Images)

Move over, Selena. The Queen Bey is announcing new heirs.

In case you somehow missed her flowery announcement, Beyoncé announced on Instagram Wednesday that she's not only pregnant, but expecting twins.

The news spawned half a million tweets in just 45 minutes. The photo on Instagram, meanwhile, now holds the record for the most-liked post ever, with 7.8 million likes and counting.

Bey takes the most-liked-ever crown from this bit of Americana from Selena Gomez, which took the record in July 2016.

when your lyrics are on the bottle 😛 #ad A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

Of course, Beyoncé didn't give Instagram all the goods. She reserved a number of additional photos that appear to be from the same shoot as her ethereal announcement photo for her personal website, including one with her daughter Blue Ivy, 5, kissing her baby bump.

❤️ A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:25am PST

See more of those photos on her site here.

