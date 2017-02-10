Beyonce, Solange's dad: 'I'm a proud, proud father'

Mathew Knowles

HOUSTON - Beyonce leads the pack with nine Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year. Little sis Solange is also nominated and their dad, Mathew Knowles is one proud Papa.

Knowles recently gave us a tour of his office complex called World Music and showed off one of his most prized possessions: One of the Grammys Beyonce won with the group Destiny’s Child, who Knowles used to manage.

The Grammy sits in a case full of awards but Knowles said it was the ultimate.

"There's not an award in here that equates to what a Grammy means.”

Now he’ll be in the audience at the Grammys cheering on both daughters. Beyonce is expected to perform.

"Well, I tell you, it’s a real blessing. I’m a proud, proud father,” Knowles said. “And you know, it’s never been done before in the music industry to have two sisters have number one albums."

Knowles is still a force in the music industry as a talent manager. He’s currently busy developing a Houston group called Blush.

But he made time to visit Beyonce when he got the news she’s pregnant with twins.

And he revealed a little family secret.

“Beyonce slips into Houston and goes to a studio that I won’t name and makes her albums,” Knowles said.

