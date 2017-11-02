Beyonce cast as lioness Nala in live-action 'Lion King'

Beyonce, right, has officially been cast as Nala in the live-action 'Lion King.' (Photo: Disney, Getty)

Beyonce will star as the lioness Nala, who turns love-interest to lion Simba in the live-action Lion King, Walt Disney studios announced on Tuesday.

Chiwetel Ejiofor will play the role of the infamous villain lion Scar in the adaptation directed by Jon Favreau due out July 19, 2019.

The new cast will join Donald Glover (Solo: A Star Wars Story) as future lion king Simba in the adaptation.

James Earl Jones has already been officially announced as Simba’s wise and loving father, Mufasa, reprising his iconic performance from Disney’s 1994 animated classic.

“It is a director's dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life,” said Favreau in a statement Tuesday.

Favreau is making a CGI created live-action version, similar to Disney’s remake of The Jungle Book.

Beyonce posted a casting announcement on her Facebook page with the simple hashtag #TheLionKing 2019.

