Bethenny Frankel's ex-husband arrested for alleged stalking

Six months after their bitter divorce,
Hoppy was arrested on Jan. 27 after an altercation at their 6-year-old daughter Bryn’s school and charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree, stalking in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree, People and E! report.
“On Friday, Jan. 27, (Hoppy) approached (Frankel) and a friend at her child’s school at around 8:15 a.m. and tried to provoke a fight,” an NYPD police spokeswoman told People. "He said, ‘I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.’ "
According to the complaint, as reported by E!, Hoppy approached Frankel and boyfriend Dennis Shields at the school and said, "Okay I see. This is how you want to do this. Okay. You can play your game. It doesn't matter. You can get 10 lawyers. There's nothing you can do to stop me. You'll be sorry. You've been warned. I can't help it. She's pure evil. You've been warned. Don't say I didn't warn you."
As the NYPD spokeswoman told People, the Skinnygirl mogul said Hoppy had sent numerous emails and FaceTime calls numbering in the hundreds, following her legal team sending him a cease and desist letter in November 2016.
“There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions," Hoppy attorney Robert C. Gottlieb told People. "His only concern is his daughter and intends to vigorously fight these false charges.”
Frankel and Hoppy announced their split in December 2012 after three years of marriage, and endured a brutal four-year divorce battle before finally splitting last year, spanning seasons of RHONY and the Frankel-focused spinoffs
In a post-divorce interview with Us Weekly, Frankel claims Hoppy hacked into her computer, read her emails, secretly recorded their conversations and called her a “witch” in front of their daughter, telling Frankel, "You’re finished. You’re done. I’m going to ruin you.’”
