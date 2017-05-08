'Bachelor' star Chris Soules formally charged with felony hit and run

Chris Soules

Former Bachelor star Chris Soules was formally charged with felony hit and run resulting in a death in connection with a fatal crash last month, according to court documents filed Monday.

Soules will be arraigned on May 23.

At that arraignment, Soules will enter a plea to the Class D felony, which carries up to 5 years in prison and a $7,500 fine.

Interviews with witnesses and other testimony remain under seal, but in signing her order for a trial, Judge Kelly Ann M. Lekar said prosecutors have enough evidence to issue the formal charge.

Soules, who gained fame on ABC's The Bachelor, was charged initially with leaving the scene of a deadly crash, a Class D felony. The charge he faces after Monday's court filings is essentially the same, according to local station KWWL-TV.

Kenny Mosher, 66, was killed in the crash when the tractor he was driving was allegedly rear-ended by Soules' truck at about 8:20 p.m. April 24.

Neither the Buchanan County Attorney's Office nor Soules' defense attorneys were immediately available for comment.

However, last week Soules' lawyers asked the public not to "prejudge" him, and his publicist offered a statement: "Neither Mr. Soules nor his legal counsel will be responding to the numerous tabloid-style articles and journalists who have been reporting false and misleading stories.

"Rather, they will be focusing on presenting the truth, which will reveal how inaccurate and unfair so many of these news accounts have been. We are confident that the fair-minded citizens of Iowa will do what they’ve always done — reserve judgment until all of the accurate information is properly presented."

The statement does not specify how published accounts of the accident were false or misleading.

Soules is currently out on bail. Audio from Soules' 911 call to the police after the accident was released on April 26.

Des Moines Register