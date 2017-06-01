Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert sells out in 20 minutes

Pin badges proclaiming messages of love for the city of Manchester are displayed for sale one week after a terror attack in Manchester, northern England on May 30, 2017. OLI SCARFF / AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Tickets for a concert to benefit victims of the Manchester bombing sold out in less than 20 minutes Thursday morning.

Some of the biggest names in music were scheduled to perform in Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert on Sunday. The lineup includes musicians like Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Justin Bieber, Take That, and One Direction star Niall Horan, with all proceeds set to go to the Red Cross' Manchester Emergency Fund.

Some tickets were reserved for fans who attended last Monday's Ariana Grande show.

In a message posted to Twitter a few days after the attack, Grande wrote, "We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win."

Meanwhile Thursday, Manchester Police said they had released a man who had been arrested in the concert arena bombing investigation without charging him.

Police said the 21-year-old man was set free Wednesday night.

Ten men remained in custody, and were being questioned about possible roles in the blast while six people, including a woman, had been released without being charged.

The suspects still in custody have not been identified or charged.

Police say that the 22-year-old bomber, Salman Abedi, acted largely alone when he assembled the device he used to kill 22 people and injure dozens more at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

Abedi died in the blast.

(The Associated Press, CBS NEWS & KHOU-TV contributed to this report.)

