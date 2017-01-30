Antonio Banderas suffers heart 'episode' but he looks better now

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 18: Spanish actor Antonio Banderas presents the new Viceroy collection on November 18, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images) (Photo: Pablo Cuadra, 2016 Getty Images)

Antonio Banderas looked just fine in a tweet-pic he posted Monday after he was rushed to a hospital with chest pains last week.

In an interview with The Sun Monday, Banderas, 56, said he was working out at his home in Surrey, England, where he now lives, when he experienced "agonizing" chest pains.

He called it an "episode" and thanked the paramedics who helped him, according to the tabloid.

The Spanish actor was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance and kept overnight for observation, but was soon released.

On Monday, he tweeted a reassuring picture of himself with his Dutch girlfriend, Nicole Kempel, a 36-year-old investment banker, outdoors in a field.

"Enjoying nature after a little startle," he wrote in Spanish and English. "Kisses."

Disfrutando de la naturaleza tras un pequeño susto.

Enjoying nature after a startle. Besos. pic.twitter.com/eE3w7qBkV2 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) January 30, 2017

Banderas has been married twice, most recently to Melanie Griffith , with whom he has a daughter, Stella; the Hollywood couple broke up in 2015.

2017 USA Today