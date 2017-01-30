Antonio Banderas suffers heart 'episode' but he looks better now

In an interview with The Sun Monday, Banderas, 56, said he was working out at his home in Surrey, England, where he now lives, when he experienced "agonizing" chest pains.
He called it an "episode" and thanked the paramedics who helped him, according to the tabloid.
The Spanish actor was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance and kept overnight for observation, but was soon released.
On Monday, he tweeted a reassuring picture of himself with his Dutch girlfriend, Nicole Kempel, a 36-year-old investment banker, outdoors in a field.
"Enjoying nature after a little startle," he wrote in Spanish and English. "Kisses."
Disfrutando de la naturaleza tras un pequeño susto.— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) January 30, 2017
Enjoying nature after a startle. Besos. pic.twitter.com/eE3w7qBkV2
Banderas has been married twice, most recently to
