Anna Nicole Smith's former estate for sale in Cypress

A Cypress estate once owned by Anna Nicole Smith is on the market for $2.8 million. (Rockbait photo)

CYPRESS, TEXAS - A Cypress estate once owned by Anna Nicole Smith is on the market for $2.8 million.

Smith sold the home to Mark Myers in 1998, three years after the death of her husband, 90-year-old J. Howard Marshall II.

The two-story 6,000 square-foot home has 5 bedrooms, 5 ½ baths, a game room, wine cellar and more. It also includes 10 acres with an outdoor kitchen, pool, gym, basketball court, pond, horse stall and lighted horse arena.





Anna Nicole Smith in 2004 (Getty Images) (Photo: 2004 Getty Images)

Smith was a former Playboy Playmate of the Year, model and actress who met Marshall while performing at a Houston strip club. She was 26 and he was 89 when they married.

Marshall died thirteen months later, setting off a long court battle over his estate.

Smith died in 2007 after overdosing in a Hollywood, Florida hotel room.

The court battles over Marshall's estate continued on behalf of Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn. In 2014, ruled against Smith’s estate and in favor of Marshall’s son, E. Pierce Marshall.

For more information click here.

Photos: Tour Anna Nicole Smith's former estate

© 2017 KHOU-TV