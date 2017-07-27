Angelina Jolie reveals Bell's Palsy diagnosis, breaks silence on divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie on Dec. 8 in Hollywood. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie is opening up about her difficult year, from a Bell's Palsy diagnosis to her split from Brad Pitt.

In a Vanity Fair cover story, Jolie reveals that in addition to high blood pressure, she developed Bell’s Palsy, a condition resulting from damage to facial nerves, which caused one side of her face to droop.

“Sometimes women in families put themselves last... until it manifests itself in their own health," Jolie, 42, said, credited acupuncture for a full recovery. Vanity Fair did not elaborate on the cause of the nerve damage.Jolie, who underwent a hysterectomy in 2015 and a double mastectomy in 2013 after learning she carries a gene mutation that put her at high risk for breast and ovarian cancer, also said she has been dealing with more gray hair and drier skin. "I can’t tell if it’s menopause or if it’s just been the year I’ve had," she said.

The year in question is when "things got bad," as Jolie terms it to Vanity Fair, with Brad Pitt, saying trouble began in the summer of 2016 when her upcoming film First They Killed My Father was in postproduction.

"Things became ‘difficult,'" she told the magazine.

She is adamant, however, that the A-list couple's jet-set lifestyle with their six children was not "in any way a negative.”

“That was not the problem," she said. "That is and will remain one of the wonderful opportunities we are able to give our children...They’re six very strong-minded, thoughtful, worldly individuals. I’m very proud of them."

Jolie praised her children Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, and Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, Vivienne, 9 and Knox, 9, for being "very brave" during the divorce.

Divorce negotiations are still ongoing between the couple. As a family, Jolie says, she and the children are still recovering.

"We’re all just healing from the events that led to the filing...They’re not healing from divorce. They’re healing from some...from life, from things in life," she explained somewhat cryptically.

But the actress-director stays stoic in front of her children, Jolie said. “I do not want my children to be worried about me. I think it’s very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything’s going to be all right even when you’re not sure it is.”

