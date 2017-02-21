Angelina Jolie 'focusing on health of family' after divorce

Angelina Jolie on Dec. 8 in Hollywood. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie is opening about her family life in her new reality.

The actress and activist, 41, filed for divorce from husband Brad Pitt , 53, in September. Both have kept public appearances and interviews to a minimum since, but on Tuesday, Jolie gave a satellite interview from Cambodia to George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America where she did, albeit briefly, discuss her divorce.

"We are focusing on the health of our family, and so we will be, we will be stronger when we come out of this," Jolie told Stephanopoulos during the interview, “because that’s what we’re determined to do as a family.”

When the host asked her about her past remarks on Pitt's greatness as a father and if she still believed that and if she still believed he was a part of the family, she said "we will always be a family."

Jolie is in Cambodia to premiere her fourth feature directorial project First They Killed My Father, about Cambodian human rights activist Loung Ung . She screened the film on Saturday, and all six of her and Pitt's children accompanied her. She spoke about the film and her personal connections to it (her son Maddox was born in Cambodia). But she didn't speak about Pitt.

In the interview with GMA, Jolie didn't say more on the divorce, but she elaborated on why she wanted to make First They Killed My Father.

“(Cambodia) means a great deal to me. This country has been through so much,” Jolie said. “Forty years ago this war affected every single individual here, and I wanted to understand (it) myself. I don’t know much of my son’s (Maddox) birth parents, but I believe they would’ve gone through this war. I wanted to understand him and his culture in a deeper way, and I wanted to bring this story to this country in this country’s language, and I wanted to tell the story of Luong Ung, who’s a dear friend of mine.”

See the full interview here.

