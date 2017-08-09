Andy Samberg: It feels 'fantastic' to be a new dad

Joanna Newsom and Andy Samberg are parents! (Photo: Dan MacMedan, USA TODAY)

Surprise!

Andy Samberg and his wife, singer-songwriter-harpist Joanna Newsom, have welcomed a baby girl, Samberg's rep Jillian Roscoe confirms to USA TODAY early Tuesday.

"We can confirm they had a baby girl and that is all at this time," she said in a statement.

Tuesday afternoon the new dad hit Fox's panel today in Los Angeles at the Television Critics Association summer press tour for his show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which is entering its fifth season.

How does it feel to be a new parent? “It feels fantastic!” Samberg told USA TODAY afterward.

And the star has learned one important lessons about infants so far. “They’re in charge. Yes, indeed," he smiled. "But (it's) the best.”

Samberg, who turns 39 later this month, and Newsom, 35, married in September 2013 after five years of dating. They held the ceremony at the Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, Calif. This is their first child.

