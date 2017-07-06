Andrew Garfield raises eyebrows, ire with 'gay without the physical act' comment

Nominee for Best Actor 'Hacksaw Ridge' Andrew Garfield arrives on the red carpet for the 89th Oscars on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Andrew Garfield is getting an earful after a comment he made about his sexual identity was picked up by Britain's The Gay Times, and interpreted by some as him saying he is "gay but not really."

During a discussion about his current project, the British-American actor, 33, was asked what research he'd done to prepare for his stage role as Prior Walter in the 1980s AIDS drama Angels in America.

Here's what he said:

“As far as I know, I am not a gay man,” Garfield noted. “Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well. I adore it, but a big concern was what right do I have to play this wonderful gay role?"

He also mentioned that he binge-watched RuPaul's Drag Race: "I mean every single (season) of RuPaul’s Drag Race."

He continued, "My only time off during rehearsals – every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru. This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act – that’s all.”

RuPaul has yet to weigh in on the discussion but elsewhere on Twitter, it's sparked debate — as well as jeers and memes on Twitter.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM