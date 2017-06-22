Amy Poehler pleads with Daniel Day-Lewis not to retire: 'We need you'

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 30: Actress/comedian Amy Poehler attends Hulu Original "Difficult People" Premiere on July 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Hulu, 2015 Getty Images)

Count Amy Poehler among the Daniel Day-Lewis fan not ready to accept his retirement.

A rep for the actor, Leslee Dart, said he “will no longer be working as an actor" in a statement released to USA TODAY Tuesday, but that didn't stop the House actress from attempting to make him stay.

"I love you, dude. Don't quit," she said on Late Night with Seth Meyers Wednesday. "I know this business is hard, bro, but don't quit. You got the stuff. You got it."

The funny lady joked that a crack in the Phantom Thread star's confidence was behind his departure.

"Obviously he's not getting the parts he wants," she explained to her former Saturday Night Live co-star. "He's feeling nervous. We all go through it."

"Daniel, if you're watching — I know you're watching," she added turning to the camera. "Daniel, you're watching in bed right now, you're getting your salt on, probably eatin' some chips. Don't quit. We need you. Times are tough."

Any thoughts on the pep talk, DDL?

© 2017 USATODAY.COM