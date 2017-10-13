Amazon Studios chief goes on leave after sexual harassment allegation

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 07: Head of Amazon Studios Roy Price attends the Amazon 2016 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Amazon Studios) (Photo: Charley Gallay, 2016 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Amazon Studios chief Roy Price is on leave following allegations of sexual harassment.

In a statement Thursday, Amazon said Price's leave of absence takes effect immediately. The decision came hours after The Hollywood Reporter published a producer's detailed claims of harassment by Price.

In THR's story, producer Isa Hackett alleges that Price propositioned her in 2015 using crudely suggestive language. Hackett is the daughter of author Philip K. Dick and is a producer of the Amazon series, Man in the High Castle, which is based on her father's work.

Hackett tells THR the encounter occurred after a 2015 San Diego Comic-Con event promoting the streaming service's High Castle.



Christopher Tricarico, an attorney for Hackett, confirmed the trade paper's report. In an e-mail, he said Hackett doesn't intend to pursue legal action against Amazon or Price.

Hackett's allegations follow multiple complaints of sexual harassment and assault lodged against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. In its statement, Amazon says it's reviewing options for projects it has with the Weinstein company.

