All-female 'Wonder Woman' screening goes off without a hitch

AUSTIN, Texas -- Despite multiple weeks of controversy and online battles over its merits, the all-female screening of 'Wonder Woman' at the Alamo Drafthouse went smoothly on Tuesday.

The event, announced weeks before, had initially drawn criticism from many online who called it a sexist, exclusionary event.

Others, including Austin Mayor Steve Adler, spoke out in support of the event.

Those seeing the screening Tuesday had only positive things to say.

"I didn't think it would be as controversial as it was," viewer Michelle Belisle said. "I'm just here to have fun and look like Wonder Woman!"

"Let 'em have a girls day out," Stephen Gabriel said. "What? We're gonna make this a gender issue or discrimination issue?"

The Drafthouse said that all of the proceeds from tonight's screenings will be donated to the League of Women Voters.

All other screenings of 'Wonder Woman' at the Drafthouse will be open to everyone, not just women.

