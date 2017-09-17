Alec Baldwin on 'SNL' Emmy win: I'm a 'conduit' for the world's Trump pain

Actor Alec Baldwin (R) accepts Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Saturday Night Live' onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2017 Getty Images)

Alec Baldwin understands his success performing as President Trump on Saturday Night Live.

He's channeling the world's pain directed at the controversial president.

A subdued Baldwin said as much backstage at the Emmy awards, showing off his best supporting comedic actor award. Reporters asked Baldwin about the social importance of his Trump portrayal.

"I find myself a conduit. People are suffering a great deal. They are confused and in pain," Baldwin said, without cracking a smile. "They walk up to me and they slap me on the back and say. 'Thank you!' In some small way it manages that pain."

"I wouldn’t go so far as to say importance in our society," Baldwin said. "People are overwhelmed...and still don’t accept where we are."

Baldwin said he was looking forward to playing Trump again when the new season of SNL begins Sept. 30.

"And we look forward to picking up where we left off," said Baldwin.

The star also had kind words for Sean Spicer, who made a surprise guest appearance on the Emmy program. Baldwin applauded Spicer for showing "a sense of humor" and said the former White House press secretary had a tough job speaking on behalf of Trump.

"Spicer had to do certain things we might not have respected or admired. We were super-critical," said Baldwin. "But he was doing his job. I’ve done some jobs you shouldn’t admire or respect. He and I have that in common."

