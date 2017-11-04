Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their fourth child together

Actor Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend The Hamptons International Film Festival SummerDocs series screening of Trophy on July 29, 2017 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival) (Photo: Lars Niki, 2017 Getty Images)

Looks like congrats are in order!

Alec Baldwin, 59, and wife Hilaria, 33, are expecting a baby, their rep Jillian Taratunio confirmed to USA TODAY.

To make the announcement, the fitness guru posted an Instagram photo of herself, the comedian and their kids cuddled up on the floor on Friday.

"Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring," she wrote in the caption. "We are so excited!"

Baldwin re-posted the image on his own account with the caption: "Here we go again..."

Hilaria also teased a gender reveal, posting a photo of a cake with the word "baby?" written on top in frosting.

"I’m so excited to tell you all tomorrow if it’s a girl or a boy," the caption read. "I’m gonna have the kids cut the cake with us!!"

The couple married in 2012 and have three children together: Carmen, 4, Rafael, 2 and Leonardo, 1.

Baldwin also has a 22-year-old daughter, Ireland, with former wife actress Kim Basinger.

