Alan Thicke died from ruptured aorta

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 10: Actor Alan Thicke guest stars as Rich Ginger on "The Bold And The Beautiful" during taping on August 10, 2006 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2006 Getty Images)

Alan Thicke's death certificate was released Wednesday, two days after his funeral in Santa Barbara.

According to the Associated Press, the certificate states the actor died of a ruptured aorta. The cause of death was determined by a doctor and no autopsy was performed on the Growing Pains star.

After collapsing while playing ice hockey with his 19-year-old son, Carter, Thicke died at a Burbank, Calif., hospital on Dec. 13. He was 69.

Thicke's death certificate states the actor's aorta artery ruptured three hours after first developing a tear. An aortic tear also killed actor John Ritter in 2003.

In a recent statement, his wife Tanya Callau referenced "gut-wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief ... during this unimaginable time."

Photos acquired by the Daily Mail showed Robin Thicke in attendance at his father's funeral Monday, dressed in black and overcome with emotion. Previously, in a statement Robin called his father "the best man I ever knew. The best friend I ever had."

The Ontario-born actor achieved widespread fame as Jason Seaver on the 1980s ABC sitcom Growing Pains, playing the psychiatrist dad opposite Joanna Kerns.

Thicke also enjoyed a successful career as a game show host and songwriter, composing memorable theme songs for classic shows including Diff’rent Strokes, The Facts of Life and Wheel of Fortune. Recently, the actor appeared on Netflix's reboot of Fuller House and NBC's This Is Us.

A memorial was held on Sunday for roughly 300 guests, including Bob Saget, Bill Maher, Rob Lowe and Alex Trebek.