Adele's album sales jump 137% after Grammy sweep

Singer Adele during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

Adele is saying Hello again to the top of the charts.

A week after her unstoppable 25 picked up five Grammy Awards, including album of the year, the British songstress is back in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. 25 jumped from No. 21 to No. 6 on the album chart with 47,000 equivalent album units sold (up 137%), according to Nielsen Music.

The total reflects a tracking metric adopted by Billboard in 2014, which counts 1,500 song streams as one album sale and 10 digital track sales as a single album sold. 25 garnered 30,000 traditional album sales, 14.1 million streams and 67,000 song downloads (including 21,000 of Hello, which opened the telecast and earned Grammys for song and record of the year).

Although Adele controversially bested Beyoncé in all major categories, the latter still enjoyed considerable sales spikes. Her sixth album, Lemonade, zoomed from No. 33 to No. 9 on the Billboard chart, notching 38,000 units sold (up 190%). Lemonade picked up two Grammys for best urban contemporary album and music video (for unapologetic lead single Formation, which rose 61% with 14,000 downloads this week).

Beyoncé's biggest Grammy benefactors were subdued Lemonade anthems Love Drought and Sandcastles, which she unspooled with an ethereal, visually arresting performance midway through the ceremony. Love Drought surged 569% with 8,000 downloads, followed close behind by Sandcastles with 6,000 (up 410%).



"It's quite a feat for Beyoncé, who didn't didn't take home all the awards that Adele did," says David Bakula, Nielsen Entertainment's senior vice president of analytics. "It just goes to show that a performance is really what drives the interest and increase in volume."

Another post-Grammys winner is Prince, whose Let's Go Crazy was performed by Bruno Mars and The Time in a well-received on-air tribute. Sales of the song climbed 338% (6,000 downloads sold), with streams up 19,200%.

More than two dozen of the late singer's albums returned to streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music on Grammys weekend, leading to an increase of 16.7 million streams of his catalog (up 5,500%). Of Prince's releases, greatest-hits album 4Ever had the biggest gains, soaring 263% and hitting No. 33 on the Billboard chart with 16,000 equivalent album units sold.

Best new artist winner Chance the Rapper led all album streams with his streaming-only Coloring Book, which saw an increase of 15.6 million streams from the week prior (up 88%). Sturgill Simpson's A Sailor's Guide to Earth, winner for best country album, rose 324% (14,000 sold), while Maren Morris, who brought home best country solo performance (My Church), got a 166% boost for her debut album Hero (19,000).

The combination of Morris' award and performance of Once with Alicia Keys "really propelled (Hero) up quite a bit," Bakula says. Hers and Simpson's albums "got the biggest lift outside of Adele and Beyoncé, so they were definitely in that next tier of the biggest growth artists."

One of this year's biggest winners, David Bowie's Blackstar, saw a minimal increase in sales, despite five awards including best alternative album, rock performance and song (the title track). The album sold just under 2,000 copies this past week, although it was up 150% from the week prior. The late icon's 25th and final album fared better on streaming, where it spiked 111%.

Most of Bowie's posthumous trophies were handed out before the ceremony aired, and "the real benefit comes from having a televised award or performance," Bakula says. "I think the tribute to him last year (by Lady Gaga) was a big driver."

