Adele says she may never tour again

Adele may be putting her complicated relationship with touring behind her.
The "Hello" singer is currently saying goodbye to her 18-month tour in support of her latest album, "25," with four shows at London's Wembley Stadium dubbed "the Finale" that kicked off Wednesday night.
The opening night show broke attendance records for the venue set by U2, with Adele bringing in nearly 98,000 audience members.
At the end of the opening concert -- her 120th show on her current tour -- Adele took something of a victory lap.
"I couldn't even get insurance when I wanted to do this tour," she said. "It wasn't until I did the U.K. and Europe shows that I finally got insured. I only missed one show. And I swear to God, I actually had the flu. For someone who could never get passed about 40 shows without having a breakdown, and now I've done my 120th after this next song, I have to give myself a massive, massive, massive pat on the back."
There is reason for fans to believe that the Wembley shows may mark their last chance to see Adele live, at least if a handwritten note she included in the shows' program is any indication.
"Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well," she wrote. "I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring."
"I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favorite artists have had on me live," Adele continued. "And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again, and so I want my last time to be at home."
Is Adele done touring? This handwritten note included in her tour programs says that touring has wiped her out... Read what the note said below👇👇👇 ・・・ 💌😢😭✒❤Photo by Traci @tracii_m Translation by @wannabeadkins Adele @Adele's letter from her your book! "So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end. We have taken this tour across uk+ Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I've done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artist have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now" ❤️Adele #Adele #Adelettes #AdeleLive2017
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs