Recording artist Adele accepts the award for Record of the Year for 'Hello,' onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevork Djansezian, 2017 Getty Images)

Rumour Has It Adele tied the knot — and, over the weekend, the Grammy winner confirmed it.

As part of her Australian stadium tour, Adele hit Brisbane Cricket Ground Saturday and candidly spoke about her breakup ballad, Someone Like You, and how she struggled to reaccess the emotions that laid the groundwork for the record. During that discussion, the 25 artist confirmed her marriage to her longtime partner, entrepreneur and philanthropist Simon Konecki.

"I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record, because as bad as a breakup can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth and I am addicted to that feeling," she told the crowd. "Obviously, I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now. I've found my next person."

The confirmation arrives weeks after Adele — who took home five Grammys including song of the year, record of the year and album of the year — referred to Konecki as her “husband” in her Grammys acceptance speech. "Grammys, I appreciate it," the powerhouse singer said after showering praise on Beyoncé. "The Academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son, you’re the only reason I do it."

Adele and Konecki were first introduced in 2011 but kept a low profile until the singer broke the news of her pregnancy on her personal website in 2012. They now share a 4-year-old son, Angelo, who Adele told USA TODAY is "the main reason I've grown up."

Of Konecki, Adele said: "I've had boys all my life, and it's so much better if you have a man. Boys are insecure; they can't keep up with me. When you have a proper man, it's different. Nothing fazes him. I love him."

