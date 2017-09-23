Actor Colin Firth obtains Italian citizenship due to 'all the uncertainty around'

Colin Firth has applied for and received Italian citizenship, a move he calls "sensible" amid current world politics. (Photo: YONHAP, EPA-EFE)

Amid all the "uncertainty" in the world, Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth is hedging his bets by obtaining dual citizenship in Italy.

Italian Interior Ministry officials confirmed to the BBC that they'd granted citizenship to the British-born Firth, 57, whose second Kingsman film is out this weekend.

He has been married to Italian movie producer Livia Giuggio for 20 years. Their two children, who he says were born in Rome, already enjoy dual citizenship.

"We never really thought much about our different passports," Firth told the BBC, adding that he will remain based in the U.K. and that his wife has applied for a British passport. "But now, with some of the uncertainty around, we thought it sensible that we should all get the same."

Great Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016; however, it will not take effect until 2019.

Don't worry, Firth fans: "I will always be extremely British — you only have to look at or listen to me,," joked the man known for playing King George VI and Mark Darcy.

