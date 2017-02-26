Actor Bill Paxton, star of 'Titanic,' 'Twister' dead at 61

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 06: Actor Bill Paxton attends the premiere of Disney's "Million Dollar Arm" at the El Capitan Theatre on May 6, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

Actor Bill Paxton, whose movie credits include Titanic, Twister, Apollo 13 and Aliens, has died at age 61.

The actor passed away due to complications from surgery, according to family members.

Paxton was born in Fort Worth, Texas. He got his start in films by working in the art department on Roger Corman movies in the 1970's before getting a chance to be in front of the camera.

Paxton was in the crowd when President John F. Kennedy emerged from Hotel Texas on the morning of his assassination on November 22, 1963.

Photographs of 8-year-old Paxton being lifted above the crowd are on display at the Sixth Floor Museum in Dallas, Texas.

In a statement issued by Paxton's publicist on Sunday, a family representative said, "It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."

He was currently starring as a rogue cop in the TV show Training Day on CBS.

