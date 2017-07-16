Police: Aaron Carter, girlfriend, arrested for drug possession, DUI

Aaron Carter and girlfriend Madison Parker attend KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga -- Pop star Aaron Carter and his girlfriend Madison Carter were arrested Saturday night in Georgia.

Police stopped the couple hours before the singer was set to appear in Birmingham, AL, for a concert.

Due to transportation issues, Aaron will not make his set time tonight in Kansas City. He promises to come ... https://t.co/ClRJxaiGoZ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 15, 2017

Carter, 29, now faces multiple charges including DUI, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug related objects.

Parker, also faces drug-related charges. She tweeted hours before the incident to Avis, a rental car company about having a "moldy vehicle".

"So after @Avis felt bad after giving us a moldy car so they comped a new car but within the first 5 min the end tire blew out of the freeway," Parker wrote. "Avis not sure if you do inspection on your cars after they are returned. But my bf @aaroncarter can't be delaying to his shows."

PHOTOS: Aaron Carter throughout the years





Aaron is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter. He emerged in the music scene in the early 2000s with hits “I Want Candy,” “Bounce” and “Aarons Party (Come Get It)”

The former child star hit the road this summer to promote his latest music.

Carter and his girlfriend remain in custody.

© 2017 WXIA-TV